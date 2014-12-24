FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares higher as upbeat Wall St gives pre-Christmas lift
#Financials
December 24, 2014 / 3:25 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares higher as upbeat Wall St gives pre-Christmas lift

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged higher on Wednesday as investors took a breather in a shortened Christmas Eve session and falling iron ore prices undercut an upbeat lead from Wall Street reaching a record high.

After slipping in early trading, the S&P/ASX 200 index recovered to close up 0.25 percent or 13.58 points at 5394.50.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZ50 share index closed 5.32 points higher at an all-time closing high of 5,557.42, also after a shortened session.

Markets in the two countries will reopen on Monday. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
