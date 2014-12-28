Australia shares set to open higher tracking Wall Street

SYDNEY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to have a firm start on Monday after Wall Street closed at records on Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up in a shortened Christmas Eve session, while New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.2 percent in early trade, a whisker away from record highs touched last week. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)