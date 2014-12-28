FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set to open higher tracking Wall Street
#Financials
December 28, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to open higher tracking Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
have a firm start on Monday after Wall Street closed at records
on Friday.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index edged up in a shortened
Christmas Eve session, while New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50
index eased 0.2 percent in early trade, a whisker away
from record highs touched last week.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
