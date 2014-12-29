FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen off to quiet start, NZ stocks scale new heights
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2014 / 9:42 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen off to quiet start, NZ stocks scale new heights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
have a quiet start on Tuesday, after falling oil prices held
back Wall Street. The heavyweight resource and energy sectors
may have a subdued session following Monday's gains. 
    Local stock index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,443
points, a 21-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Monday. The benchmark rallied 1.5
percent to its highest since mid-November in the last session
and was on track for an increase of 2.2 percent for the year.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed to a
record high in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.