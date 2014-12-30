FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia & NZ shares slip on weak commodity prices, Greece
December 30, 2014

Australia & NZ shares slip on weak commodity prices, Greece

SYDNEY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Australian and New Zealand shares retreated on Tuesday as falling commodity prices and political uncertainty in Greece made investors avoid risk.

The S&P/ASX 200 index, which gained 1.5 percent on Monday, slipped 1 percent to 5,416.600 at the close of trade, pulling back from a seven-week peak of 5,486.7.

For the year, the benchmark was up 1.2 percent.

On Tuesday, technology and energy sectors suffered the most, with losses of nearly 2 percent. Financials and miners slipped around 1 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3 percent or 15.1 points to finish the session at 5,577.2. It reached a record peak of 5,599.03.

