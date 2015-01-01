FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen to start the year weaker
January 1, 2015 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen to start the year weaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Friday, tracking weakness on Wall Street and falling
oil prices. 
    The heavyweight resources sector is likely to come under
renewed pressure after the U.S. ADRs for global miner BHP
Billiton  fell 1 percent on Wednesday.
    The S&P/ASX200 index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,411 on
Wednesday, but showed a gain of 1 percent for 2014.
    New Zealand's markets are closed and will reopen on Monday.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

