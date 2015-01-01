Australia shares seen to start the year weaker

SYDNEY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, tracking weakness on Wall Street and falling oil prices. The heavyweight resources sector is likely to come under renewed pressure after the U.S. ADRs for global miner BHP Billiton fell 1 percent on Wednesday. The S&P/ASX200 index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,411 on Wednesday, but showed a gain of 1 percent for 2014. New Zealand's markets are closed and will reopen on Monday. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Michael Urquhart)