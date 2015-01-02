FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares pop higher on miners, industrials
January 2, 2015

Australia shares pop higher on miners, industrials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained 0.5 percent on Friday in the first trading day of 2015, buoyed by industrials and mining companies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 24.8 points higher at 5,435.9 in thin trade as many investors have yet to return from their New Year holidays.

Weighed down by falling commodity prices, the benchmark rose a mere 1 percent in 2014 compared with the robust gains in the previous two years.

New Zealand markets were closed on Friday. Its benchmark share index gained nearly 18 percent last year. (Editing by Kim Coghill)

