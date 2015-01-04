Australian shares face weak start on U.S., China growth fears

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Monday under pressure from the resources sector, with oil, copper and coal prices down on worries about growth in the world's two biggest economies. Local share price index futures pointed to a weaker opening, having fallen 0.8 percent to 5,361.0, a 74.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to 5,577.6 in early action on the first trading day of the new year. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Susan Fenton)