Australian shares face weak start on U.S., China growth fears
January 4, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 3 years ago

Australian shares face weak start on U.S., China growth fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
lower on Monday under pressure from the resources sector, with
oil, copper and coal prices down on worries about growth in the
world's two biggest economies.
       
Local share price index futures pointed to a weaker
opening, having fallen 0.8 percent to 5,361.0, a 74.9-point
discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The
benchmark rose 0.5 percent on Friday.
    
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent to
5,577.6 in early action on the first trading day of the new
year.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Susan Fenton)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.