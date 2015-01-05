Australia shares higher as iron ore rebound offsets commodity weakness

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose modestly on Monday as a rebound in the iron ore spot price helped investors shrug off broader commodities weakness and a lacklustre lead from offshore markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped in early trade but soon recovered to close up 0.3 percent or 14.37 points at 5450.3.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.6 percent or 34.3 points to close at 5602.6.

Australia’s main index managed only a scant gain in 2014 as commodity prices tumbled, but New Zealand surged close to 18 percent.