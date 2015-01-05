FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen weaker on oil slump
January 5, 2015

Australia shares seen weaker on oil slump

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
weak start on Tuesday following a global equities sell-off after
oil hit a 5-1/2 year low and political uncertainty in Greece
raised fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone.
    Local share price index futures fell 1.6 percent to
5,321.0, a 129-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.6
percent to 5,569.86 points in early trade.
    Energy and mining stocks will be on watch following a slump
in commodity prices overnight.  
    Australian trade balance data is due around 0030 GMT. 
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on.
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on.

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Chris Reese)

