Australia shares slump 1.6 pct as oil gloom triggers broad selloff
#Financials
January 6, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares slump 1.6 pct as oil gloom triggers broad selloff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed down 1.6 percent on Tuesday on a broad-based sell-off that spared no sector after oil hit a fresh 5-1/2 year low and Wall Street stocks tumbled.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 85.53 points to 5,364.8 at the close of trade, recording its biggest drop in terms of percentage since Dec. 9. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.7 percent or 41.2 points to finish the session at 5,561.4. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
