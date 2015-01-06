FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen lower on weaker oil
January 6, 2015 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen lower on weaker oil .AXJO .NZ50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Wednesday, following declines on global markets
spurred by falling oil prices, weak U.S. economic data and
concerns that Greece may exit the euro zone.
    The local share price index futures fell 21 points
or 0.4 percent, a 73.8 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark fell 85.53 points to
5,364.8 at the close of trade on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 14.2
points to 5,547.2 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

