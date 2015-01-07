FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen to bounce, tracking Wall Street
January 7, 2015 / 10:05 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares seen to bounce, tracking Wall Street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
have a firm start on Thursday after Wall Street gained on upbeat
U.S. economic data.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.5
percent, but that was a 13.6-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close on Wednesday. The benchmark
eased 0.2 percent in the last session, bringing losses for the
week to 1.5 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was 0.1 percent
higher in early trade at 5565.3.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by James Dalgleish)

