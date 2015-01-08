FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia & NZ shares edge up on encouraging data
January 8, 2015 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Australia & NZ shares edge up on encouraging data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained 0.5 percent on Thursday after encouraging data in the United States and at home helped the market break two days of losses.

Shares in financial and mining companies pulled the market higher, in the contrast to the energy sector which fell 0.7 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 27.889 points to close at 5,381.5, but it was still down 1 percent this week.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.3 percent or 15.995 points to finish the session at 5,574.052. It was within sight of a record peak of 5,604.864 touched Monday. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

