Australia shares set for a strong start on U.S. growth hopes

SYDNEY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to rise on Friday taking cues from Wall Street which surged on expectations the U.S. economy will continue to improve. Steady oil prices are also likely to provide support. Global equity markets were also buoyant on hopes the European Central Bank will take more aggressive action. Local stock index futures rose 0.8 percent overnight to 5,382 points, a marginal premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark ended 0.5 percent higher on Thursday at 5,381.45 points. Australia retail sales data are due around 0030 GMT. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.34 percent, or 18.7 points, to 5,592.74 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)