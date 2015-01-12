Australia shares fall as oil, iron slide outweighs upbeat jobs data

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Monday as investors looked past upbeat domestic employment data and sold down resource sectors following continued weakness in the prices of oil and iron ore.

Weak U.S. jobs data and a negative lead from offshore equities markets also weighed down the bourse with most major sectors declining by mid-session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 42.9 points or 0.8 percent at 5,422.7.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent or 24.96 points to finish the session at 5,609.8. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Anand Basu)