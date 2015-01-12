FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares set to open lower as oil slides anew
January 12, 2015

Australian shares set to open lower as oil slides anew

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Tuesday with the energy sector under pressure as
oil prices suffered a fresh slide.
    Oil fell 5 percent to its lowest in nearly six years after
Goldman Sachs warned that prices would tumble further and Gulf
oil producers showed no sign of cutting output. 
    The local share price index futures shed 0.8
percent to 5,343.0, a 79.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index.
    New Zealand's NZX 50 index was flat in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
