Australian shares end lower as weak commodity prices weigh

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed lower for a second day on Tuesday with energy firms and iron ore miners pressured by weak commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.3 percent, or 18.00 points, to 5,404.7, taking losses since Monday to 1.1 percent.

Mount Gibson Iron and Atlas Iron both tumbled 11 percent. Oil explorers and producers were also hit hard with Horizon Oil ending 7.1 percent lower.

In contrast, investors snapped up gold miners such as Evolution Mining as safe-haven demand drove spot gold to a 12-week high. Evolution Mining shares jumped nearly 9 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5 percent, or 26.80 points, to a record-closing high of 5,636.61. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)