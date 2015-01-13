FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares set to drop on weaker global growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares face a third
day of declines on Wednesday after the World Bank cut its
forecast for global growth in 2015 and iron ore, copper and oil
prices continued to slide, weighing on resources stocks.        
    The local share price index futures fell 0.3
percent to 5,338.0, a 66.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.3 percent
on Tuesday, taking losses this week to 1.1 percent.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 3.1
points to 5,639.7 in early trade.
    Australian toll road operator Transurban Group 
reported a 37 percent jump in quarterly toll revenue.
 
    Whitehaven Coal Ltd is due to report December
quarter production on Wednesday.            
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul)

