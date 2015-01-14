FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares hit by plunging copper, NZ stocks resilient
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares hit by plunging copper, NZ stocks resilient

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1 percent on Wednesday as a sudden dive in copper prices added to worries about persistent weakness in oil.

Not helping the mood was news the World Bank had cut its global growth forecasts because of sluggishness in the euro zone, Japan and some major emerging economies.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 51.08 points to 5353.6 in the third day of declines, taking this week’s losses to 2 percent.

Miners suffered the most, down 2.5 percent, followed by industrials and banks. Yet, the energy sector proved resilient despite a 5 percent tumble in oil prices overnight.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged up 0.2 percent or 12.0 points higher to finish the session at 5,648.625. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.