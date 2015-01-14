FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares likely to extend falls on global growth worries
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

Australia shares likely to extend falls on global growth worries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares may extend
their 3-day fall on Thursday as late gains on Wall Street
overnight and a spike in oil futures will likely be offset by
weak commodity markets and poor U.S. retail sales data.
    Copper slid to a 5-1/2-year low on Wednesday and adding to
investor concerns, U.S. retail sales registered their biggest
drop in 11 months in December.
    Investors can take some solace in a rebound in oil futures,
which marked their strongest daily gain in more than two years. 
    Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to
5,282 points, a 71.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Wednesday.
    Australian jobs data is due at 0030 GMT.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.