Australia shares likely to extend falls on global growth worries

SYDNEY, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares may extend their 3-day fall on Thursday as late gains on Wall Street overnight and a spike in oil futures will likely be offset by weak commodity markets and poor U.S. retail sales data. Copper slid to a 5-1/2-year low on Wednesday and adding to investor concerns, U.S. retail sales registered their biggest drop in 11 months in December. Investors can take some solace in a rebound in oil futures, which marked their strongest daily gain in more than two years. Local share price index futures fell 0.4 percent to 5,282 points, a 71.6 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Wednesday. Australian jobs data is due at 0030 GMT. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Alan Crosby)