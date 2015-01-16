FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares post worst weekly fall in 1-1/2 years
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2015 / 5:40 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares post worst weekly fall in 1-1/2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for the fifth straight session on Friday led by weakness in financials and energy-related stocks as worries grew about the impact of declining commodities prices on the export-driven economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 percent or 32.2 points to 5,299.2 at the close of trade. It has fallen 3.04 percent this week, its biggest weekly drop since June 2013.

The benchmark, which barely moved in 2014, has had a rocky start to the new year. The index is down over 2 percent so far this month.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.45 percent or 25.3 points to finish the session at 5,616.7. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.