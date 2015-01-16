Australia shares post worst weekly fall in 1-1/2 years

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for the fifth straight session on Friday led by weakness in financials and energy-related stocks as worries grew about the impact of declining commodities prices on the export-driven economy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.6 percent or 32.2 points to 5,299.2 at the close of trade. It has fallen 3.04 percent this week, its biggest weekly drop since June 2013.

The benchmark, which barely moved in 2014, has had a rocky start to the new year. The index is down over 2 percent so far this month.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.45 percent or 25.3 points to finish the session at 5,616.7. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)