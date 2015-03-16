FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares recover losses as investors see upside of high US dollar
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2015 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Australia shares recover losses as investors see upside of high US dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares clawed back hefty early losses on Monday as investors looked past concerns about the impact of a higher U.S. dollar and pondered the likely positive impact on exporters.

Stocks fell nearly 1 percent in early trading after weak U.S. inflation data painted a downbeat picture of the economy while expectations of a rate hike kept the dollar higher, putting pressure on U.S. exporters.

But the losses narrowed substantially as investors looked to a positive lead from Asia, where exporters hope to benefit from a more favourable foreign exchange rate.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended down 16.8 points or 0.3 percent at 5797.7. In the past month, the benchmark has risen 3.5 percent then lost the same amount.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged to an all-time closing high, gaining 2.8 points to finish the session at 5911.4. (Reporting by Byron Kaye)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.