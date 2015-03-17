FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen flat ahead of Fed statement
#Financials
March 17, 2015 / 9:56 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen flat ahead of Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Mar 18(Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
retreat from earlier gains on Wednesday transfixed by
uncertainty ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve statement.
    Commodities stocks may face some downward pressure after
copper slid, weighed down by a fall in oil prices overnight.
    The local share price index futures rose 1.0-point
to 5837.0, a 5.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark jumped 0.8 percent at close
on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 18.0
points to 5,887.3 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
