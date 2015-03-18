Australia shares fall ahead of Fed result, Fortescue tumbles

* Benchmark index down 0.3 pct

* 139 shares down, 48 shares up, 14 unchanged (Adds analysis, stocks on the move)

By Swati Pandey and Naomi Tajitsu

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday following Wall Street’s negative lead overnight and as iron ore producer Fortescue plunged after scrapping a $2.5 billion bond issue.

Sentiment was cautious as investors continue to hold their breath, awaiting the US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement later in the global day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 15.12 points to 5,827.00 points by 0124 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Tuesday.

“We expect to see a tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears,” said Hue Frame, senior adviser at Atlantic Pacific Securities.

The bulls think there won’t be a rate rise in the U.S. this year while the bears see one coming “over the next few months,” he said.

Fortescue was among Wednesday’s biggest losers on the index, falling 6.6 percent.

Energy-related shares such as Santos and Beach Energy pulled the index lower after oil came under renewed pressure, due by stockpiles.

Woolworths, which traded ex-dividend on Wednesday, declined 2.15 percent.

Major banks were all down with Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank falling about 0.4 percent.

Large miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were up 1.3 and 0.3 percent respectively.

Boral, which announced a share buyback plan, was up 1.4 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX50 index slipped 36.7 points or 0.62 percent to 5,868.75, as ongoing losses in energy-related companies led the market lower.

Energy generator and retailer Meridian Energy fell 3.3 percent. Contact Energy dropped 1.8 percent as investors continued to book profits in the sector, where many companies have outperformed the NZX50 index in the past year.

Concerns that more investors may sell more Meridian shares ahead of a payment deadline in May may keep pressure on its price.

Steel products maker Steel and Tube fell 3 percent to a one-month low of NZ$2.90. Further losses in the index were limited by a 3.5 percent rise in clothing retailer Kathmandu to NZ$1.78 on optimism that its first-half earnings results, due next week, may include a brighter forecast for coming months.

Shares in the outdoor wear manufacturer plumbed a 2 1/2-year low of NZ$1.39 last month after the company cut its first-half earnings guidance because of weak Australia sales through the end of 2014. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)