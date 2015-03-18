Australia shares end flat ahead of Fed; NZ falls

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares pared early losses to finish unchanged on Wednesday after a late rally in industrials and telecom shares, but weakness in financial and consumer staples sectors capped gains.

Sentiment was cautious as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy statement later in the global day.

Iron ore producer Fortescue plunged after scrapping a $2.5 billion bond issue while energy-related shares also fell.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 5,842.3 points, after rising 0.8 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index ended down 1 percent or 58.74 points to finish the session at 5,846.66. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)