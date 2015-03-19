FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares post biggest gain in 5 weeks on dovish Fed outlook
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 19, 2015 / 6:31 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares post biggest gain in 5 weeks on dovish Fed outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose the most in five weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve suggested it may raise interest rates later than previously thought, while energy stocks followed the surging oil price higher.

The Fed downgraded its economic growth and inflation projections for the United States, triggering a relief rally on Wall Street as investors bet that any rate hike will be later rather than sooner.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 1.9 percent or 108.5 points at 5950.8, its biggest percentage gain since Feb. 13 and its highest finish in two weeks. Every sector was up.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index advanced 0.2 percent or 12.7 points to finish the session at 5859.4.

Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.