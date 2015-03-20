FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares extend gains as banks rally
March 20, 2015

Australian shares extend gains as banks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed at their highest in more than two weeks on Friday, thanks to an afternoon rally that swept three of the big four local banks to fresh record highs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose for a fourth straight session and ended up 0.4 percent, or 24.7 points, at 5,975.5. On the week, it was 2.8 percent higher. Commonwealth Bank climbed 0.7 percent to A$96.32, having peaked at an all-time high of A$96.60.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent, or 12.0 points, to 5,871.4. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
