Australia shares to test seven-year high

SYDNEY, March 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Monday, testing the 6,000 level last touched more than seven years ago, propelled by a strong finish on Wall Street and higher copper prices bolstering the top miners. Local share price index futures rose 28 points to 5,998.0 to sit at a 22.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on Friday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 5,859.0 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)