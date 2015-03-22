FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to test seven-year high
#Financials
March 22, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to test seven-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 23 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Monday, testing the 6,000 level last touched more
than seven years ago, propelled by a strong finish on Wall
Street and higher copper prices bolstering the top miners.
    
Local share price index futures rose 28 points to
5,998.0 to sit at a 22.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent on
Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to
5,859.0 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Compiled by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

