Australia shares set for subdued start
March 23, 2015 / 10:06 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for subdued start

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were seen
opening flat on Tuesday following an unimpressive lead from Wall
Street, but higher oil prices could help underpin energy stocks.
    The local share price index futures closed little
changed at 5,955.0, a 1.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index.
    The benchmark index on Monday came close to reaching the
6,000-point mark for the first time since February 2008, but
fell prey to profit-taking.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.2
percent to 5,865.07 in early trade.
    
 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

