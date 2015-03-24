Australia shares seen weak, NZ stocks softer after Fonterra

SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are expected to have a soft start on Wednesday, tracking a decline on Wall Street. The index edged up in the last session, but was fighting formidable resistance at the 6,000-point mark. Two attempts to break above that level this month ended in failure as profit-takers were quick to emerge. The local stock index futures edged 0.2 percent lower to 5,968.0, a 1.1-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.2 percent in early trade, pulling further off of an all-time high set earlier this month. Shares in Fonterra dairy co-operative slumped 4.3 percent after the company reported a 16 percent fall in half-year profit. (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)