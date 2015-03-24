FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen weak, NZ stocks softer after Fonterra
March 24, 2015 / 10:12 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen weak, NZ stocks softer after Fonterra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - Australian stocks are expected
to have a soft start on Wednesday, tracking a decline on Wall
Street. 
    The index edged up in the last session, but was fighting
formidable resistance at the 6,000-point mark. Two attempts to
break above that level this month ended in failure as
profit-takers were quick to emerge.
    The local stock index futures edged 0.2 percent
lower to 5,968.0, a 1.1-point discount to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index dipped 0.2
percent in early trade, pulling further off of an all-time high
set earlier this month.
    Shares in Fonterra dairy co-operative slumped 4.3
percent after the company reported a 16 percent fall in
half-year profit. 

 
   
    

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort, editing by G Crosse)

