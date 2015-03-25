FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares stall as index flirts with 6,000 level
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
Myanmar
U.S. official barred from Rohingya conflict zone
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 25, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Australian shares stall as index flirts with 6,000 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s stock market ended flat on Wednesday as gains in bank stocks were offset by weakness in the resource sector.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 0.07 percent, or 4.2 points, at 5,973.3, continuing to stall just below the 6,000 level.

Two of the big four banks scaled all-time peaks. ANZ climbed as high as A$37.19 while Westpac Bank reached A$39.89. In contrast, miners were softer, with BHP Billiton slipping 0.4 percent.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged down 0.2 percent, or 12.8 points, to finish at 5,857.8. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.