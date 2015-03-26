FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen a tad firmer on stronger commodity prices
March 26, 2015

Australia shares seen a tad firmer on stronger commodity prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Mar 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open about 0.1 percent stronger on Friday after Wall Street
ended the day off session lows and military strikes in Yemen
bumped up oil and gas prices. 
   The local share price index futures was flat at
5,885.00, a 6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark tumbled 94.2 points to end at
5,879.1 at close on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 3.3 points
 to 5,829.8 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin)

