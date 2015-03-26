Australia shares seen a tad firmer on stronger commodity prices

SYDNEY, Mar 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open about 0.1 percent stronger on Friday after Wall Street ended the day off session lows and military strikes in Yemen bumped up oil and gas prices. The local share price index futures was flat at 5,885.00, a 6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark tumbled 94.2 points to end at 5,879.1 at close on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 3.3 points to 5,829.8 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin)