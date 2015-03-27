FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end higher; down 0.9 pct for the week
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 27, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end higher; down 0.9 pct for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, March 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent on Friday, led by gains in financials and consumer staple stocks while energy-related shares gave up gains as oil eased on a higher dollar.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 40.8 points to 5,919.9 at the close of trade.

The benchmark posted its biggest fall in 3-1/2 months on Thursday, falling 1.6 percent. Many investors were buying for the new quarter with the settlement of shares bought on Friday only kicking in by April 1.

Despite Friday’s gains, the index ended the week down 0.9 percent.

Oil Search, Woodside Petroleum and Santos were down 0.3-1.8 percent on Friday while miners Fortescue and Lynas were among the biggest index losers.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.36 percent or 21.08 points to finish the session at 5,854.25. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.