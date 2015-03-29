FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares set for weak start; resources sector seen pressured
#Financials
March 29, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set for weak start; resources sector seen pressured

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
come under pressure on Monday with record low iron ore prices
set to weigh on some miners, while a slide in oil should take a
toll on the energy sector. 
    Local stock index futures fell 0.6 percent to
5,883.0, a 36.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. 
    Oil tumbled 5 percent on Friday, while supply glut worries
pushed spot iron ore prices to fresh all-time lows.
  
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3
percent to 5,838.7 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Walsh)

