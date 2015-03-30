FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares set to rise but oil could weigh
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares set to rise but oil could weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected
to rebound on Tuesday after losses in the previous session,
tracking overnight gains in Wall Street although continued
weakness in oil prices and falling metals and iron ore will
weigh on sentiment.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.8
percent, a 53.9-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark ended down 1.25 percent at
5,846.1 on Monday, its lowest close since March 18.
    The index, down 1.4 percent in March so far, is set for its
worst monthly performance since last November. It will also be
its first monthly fall since, hurt by continuing volatility in
key commodities such as iron ore and crude oil.
    Australian new home sales data and private sector credit due
later in the day.
    Shares in law firm Slater & Gordon will be watched
after it announced a deal to buy UK-based Quindell and is
seeking to raise A$890 million in new equity to fund the
acquisition. 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2
percent in early trade.
    
 
  

 (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.