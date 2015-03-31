FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 31, 2015 / 10:16 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen tracking Wall Street lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised to
open lower on Wednesday with a negative lead from Wall Street
and persistently weak commodity prices likely to hit investor
sentiment.
    The local share price index futures dipped 0.5
percent to 5,854.0, a 37.5-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index.
    Oil fell for a third straight session on Tuesday, while
Chinese iron ore futures tumbled nearly 4 percent to a record
low.  
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.3
percent to 5,816.0 in early trade.
    
 

 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

