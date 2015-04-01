FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 1, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares hit by falls in mining and energy sectors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, April 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Wednesday as investors sold mining and energy stocks on the back of persistently weak commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5 percent, or 30.7 points, to 5,860.8. Miner BHP Billiton slid 2.2 percent, while oil and gas producer Santos shed 2.9 percent.

The benchmark index had surged 8.9 percent in the first quarter, marking its biggest quarterly gain since the third quarter of 2009.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index managed to close a touch firmer at 5,835.6. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
