Australia shares seen a tad firmer ahead of Easter holiday
April 1, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen a tad firmer ahead of Easter holiday

SYDNEY, April 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open modestly higher on Thursday with energy stocks likely to
benefit from a bounce in oil prices, but weakness in iron ore
prices could limit gains in the wider market.
    Investors are likely to be cautious ahead of the Easter
holiday break with no trading on Friday and Monday.
    Australia's TD-MI inflation gauge and trade balance for
February will be released on Thursday.
    The local share price index futures rose 23-points
to 5,871.0, a 10-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent, or 30.7
points, to 5,860.8.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 13.9
points to 5,21.6 in early trade.
    
 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)

