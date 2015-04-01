Australia shares seen a tad firmer ahead of Easter holiday

SYDNEY, April 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open modestly higher on Thursday with energy stocks likely to benefit from a bounce in oil prices, but weakness in iron ore prices could limit gains in the wider market. Investors are likely to be cautious ahead of the Easter holiday break with no trading on Friday and Monday. Australia's TD-MI inflation gauge and trade balance for February will be released on Thursday. The local share price index futures rose 23-points to 5,871.0, a 10-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5 percent, or 30.7 points, to 5,860.8. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 13.9 points to 5,21.6 in early trade. (Reporting by Pauline Askin, editing by G Crosse)