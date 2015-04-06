Australia shares set to dip on iron ore slide

SYDNEY, April 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday following a four-day weekend, led down by the big miners after iron ore prices sank to a decade low. Trading may be thin ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision due mid-afternoon. Local share price index futures settled at 5,886.0, a 12.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close ahead of the Easter weekend. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent last Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched up 2.5 points to 5,833.9 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Andrew Hay)