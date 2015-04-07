FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 7, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen opening with cautious tone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, April 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
cautious start on Wednesday following an uninspiring lead from
Wall Street and just a day after the central bank disappointed
some by not cutting interest rates.
    The local share price index futures edged up a mere
0.2 percent to 5,939.0, a 13.0-point premium to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was a touch
softer at 5,853.9 in early trade.
    U.S. stocks ended slightly lower on Tuesday, reversing
course late in the session as strength in the dollar offset
optimism about deal news. 
    
 
    

 (Reporting by Ian Chua, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
