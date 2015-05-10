FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to latch on to China stimulus
May 10, 2015

Australia shares to latch on to China stimulus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to claw
back some of last week's losses on Monday after China cut
interest rates for the third time in six months to spur growth,
a move that should help the resources sector.
        
Local share price index futures settled 0.8 percent
higher at 5,645.0 to sit at a 10.4-point premium to the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close, following a strong
finish on Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent
on Friday.
    
New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3 percent to
5,753.6 in early trade.
    
Explosives and fertiliser maker Incitec Pivot is due to
report first-half results on Monday.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Chris Reese)

