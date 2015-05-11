Australia shares fall for a 5th day, budget eyed

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell for the fifth straight session on Monday as investors dumped banking shares after a lacklustre earnings season and on uncertainty around Tuesday’s federal budget.

The market opened more than one percent higher following China’s latest interest rate cut at the weekend but soon ran out of puff, with selling pressure on major banks, supermarkets Woolworths and Wesfarmers and Telstra .

Gains in miners and energy-related shares capped steep losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.17 percent, or 9.4 points, at the close of trade to 5,625. The benchmark fell 0.2 percent on Friday. Last week was its worst weekly performance in nearly two years on weak trade data from China and a sluggish domestic economy.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.22 percent or 12.6 points to finish the session at 5,747.95. (Reporting by Swati Pandey)