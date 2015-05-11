Australia shares seen slightly down; budget eyed

SYDNEY, May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Tuesday, tracking weakness on Wall Street and falling oil and gold prices while many investors may stay on the sidelines ahead of the federal budget due later in the day. The local share price index futures fell 0.1 percent or 3 points overnight to 5,571 points, a 54.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark fell for a fifth straight session on Monday to close at 5,625.2 points. Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, facing growing pressure to call early elections, is expected to take a far more cautious tack in the conservative government's second budget on Tuesday after a politically disastrous plan last year. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was barely changed at 5,745.06 points. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Christian Plumb)