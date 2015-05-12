FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares end firmer as banks rebound
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 12, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Australia shares end firmer as banks rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher for the first time in a week on Tuesday as the banking sector staged a tentative comeback after an extended slide.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 0.9 percent, or 49.5 points, higher at 5,674.7, pulling away from a three-month trough of 5,606.7 plumbed last week.

Most of the big four local banks rose led by a 1.5 percent rise in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. Among the star performers, Qantas Airways hit a near seven-year peak of A$3.65 before finishing 7.2 percent higher at A$3.56 on an upbeat outlook.

For other stocks on the move, click on:

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index closed a touch softer at 5,746.2. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.