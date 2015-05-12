FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares to open lower, market to digest budget
May 12, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares to open lower, market to digest budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to
open lower on Wednesday, edging down after the market posted its
first gain in a week in the previous session, as a weak Wall
Street weighed on prices.
    The local share price index futures fell 0.3
percent to 5,655 points, a 19.7-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose for the first time in a
week on Tuesday to close at 5,674 points.
    Australia's conservative government delivered budget
proposals on Tuesday that were light on radical reform but heavy
on pledges to return to surplus, playing it safe politically
after the disastrous reaction to last year's budget.
 
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.12
percent to 5,752.67 points in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

