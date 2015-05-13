Australia shares rise as Budget boosts retailers and oil rebounds

* A$20,000 tax break for small business

* Energy stocks helped by higher oil price

* Banks recovering (Adds analysis, quotes, stocks on the move)

SYDNEY/WELLINGTON, May 13 (Reuters) - Australian shares defied international markets and rose on Wednesday as a new tax break for small businesses boosted retailers, while investors swooped on relatively cheap bank stocks after the previous week’s sell-off.

Energy firms were also in demand after a rally in the price of oil overnight on the back of forecasts for demand growth.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 22 points or 0.4 percent to 5696.5 by 0236 GMT. The benchmark is still 5 percent off the peak it reached in early March.

Wednesday’s gains came despite a decline on Wall Street overnight amid concerns about high bond yields and a looming rate hike.

Australia’s government annual budget on Tuesday, which was devoid of negative surprises, appeared to help sentiment. The government said it would let small businesses write off purchases of up to A$20,000, triggering buying interest in retail stocks.

“It does look like the retailers are going to do quite well out of it,” said Tristan K‘Nell, head of trading at Quay Equities.

“Realistically, the electronic retailers and hardware places are going to do the best.”

Firms that sell computers, smart phones and other business-friendly widgets were firmer, with JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman up 2 percent and 5 percent, respectively. Department store operator Myer jumped 8 percent after reporting a return to growth in a quarterly sales update.

Grocery retailers also rose, with No.1 supermarket firm Woolworths up 2 percent and conglomerate Wesfarmers , which owns rival Coles, added 1 percent.

National Australia Bank led finiancial stocks higher, up 3 percent, as analysts praised its recent move to raise a record A$5.5 billion to accommodate tough new capital requirements. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group gained 1.7 percent.

Among energy stocks, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search rose 1 percent each and Santos jumped 2 percent after oil rallied 3 percent overnight.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX50 index rose 16.85 points or 0.3 percent to 5,763.08 in early trade, supported by Fletcher Building’s extended gains.

The construction materials maker rose 0.7 percent to its highest since late March, as a retreat in the New Zealand dollar against its Australian counterpart from post-float highs was seen as positive for its sales and earnings in Australia.

Meridian Energy rose 0.8 percent ahead of the deadline on Friday for retail investors to pay the final instalment for shares purchased on a “buy now, pay later” scheme.

