Australia shares seen with a weak open, NZ stocks soft in early trade
May 13, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen with a weak open, NZ stocks soft in early trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
open lower on Thursday, following an uninspiring performance on
Wall Street
and on renewed worries about U.S. growth after disappointing
economic data.
    The local stock index futures slipped 0.4 percent
to 5,684.0, a 31.1-point discount to the close of the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index on Wednesday. The benchmark rose 0.7
percent in the last session, showing a gain of 1.4 percent so
far this week.
    Australia's largest bulk grain handler, GrainCorp, 
is due to release financial results later in the session.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.1
percent to 5,743.9 points in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

