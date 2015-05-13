Australia shares seen with a weak open, NZ stocks soft in early trade

SYDNEY, May 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Thursday, following an uninspiring performance on Wall Street and on renewed worries about U.S. growth after disappointing economic data. The local stock index futures slipped 0.4 percent to 5,684.0, a 31.1-point discount to the close of the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Wednesday. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent in the last session, showing a gain of 1.4 percent so far this week. Australia's largest bulk grain handler, GrainCorp, is due to release financial results later in the session. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index eased 0.1 percent to 5,743.9 points in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)