Australia shares seen with strong start, NZ stocks open higher
May 14, 2015 / 10:11 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen with strong start, NZ stocks open higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to
have a strong start on Friday following Wall Street's record
high finish after investors shifted their focus to possible
upbeat sales for U.S. multinationals.
    The local share price index futures rose 0.6
percent to 5,723.0, a 26.5-point premium to the close of the
underlying S&P/ASX 200 index on Thursday. The benchmark
index eased 0.3 percent in the previous session but was still up
1 percent for the week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent, or 4.8 points, to 5,743.2 in early trade.
    For a summary of overnight action across global markets,
double click on 
   For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
