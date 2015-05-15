FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end higher, snap two weeks of declines
#Financials
May 15, 2015

Australia shares end higher, snap two weeks of declines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, May 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Friday and ended higher for the week, turning around following two straight weekly declines after a record high on Wall Street gave sentiment a boost.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 0.7 percent, or 39.0 points, to 5,735.5. It was up 1.8 percent on the week, its best weekly performance in about two months.

The major miners were among the gainers, along with most of the big banks. National Australia Bank bucked the trend, falling 2.7 percent as the stock traded ex-dividend.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index advanced 0.4 percent, or 22.0 points, to finish at 5,760.4. On the week, the index was up 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
