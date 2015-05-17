Australia shares seen steady, eyes on South32 listing

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open steady on Monday, with all eyes on BHP Billiton's spin-off of South32, the country's biggest new listing in 15 years. U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday, although confidence may be boosted by opinion polls suggesting support for last week's Federal Budet proposals, as well as firmer copper and gold prices. The local share price index futures rose 2 points to 5749.0, a 13.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent or 39.0 points to 5,735.55 on Friday. BHP Billiton's spin-off of South32 debuts at midday local time (0200 GMT) in what is set to be the biggest mining listing globally in four years and a test of whether investors are starting to see value in battered mining shares. A top Australian central banker on Monday said policy makers would be walking a "fine line" in deciding whether to cut interest rates any further given the risks of igniting a debt-fuelled boom in consumption that could end badly. New Motor Vehicles data for April will be released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics at 11:30 am (0130GMT). New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6.8 points or 0.1 percent to 5,767.2 in early trade. For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double click on For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)