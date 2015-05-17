FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen steady, eyes on South32 listing
May 17, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Australia shares seen steady, eyes on South32 listing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open
steady on Monday, with all eyes on BHP Billiton's 
spin-off of South32, the country's biggest new listing in 15
years.
    U.S. stocks were little changed on Friday, although
confidence may be boosted by opinion polls suggesting support
for last week's Federal Budet proposals, as well as firmer
copper and gold prices.
    The local share price index futures rose 2 points
to 5749.0, a 13.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent or 39.0
points to 5,735.55 on Friday.
    BHP Billiton's spin-off of South32 debuts at midday
local time (0200 GMT) in what is set to be the biggest mining
listing globally in four years and a test of whether investors
are starting to see value in battered mining shares.
    A top Australian central banker on Monday said policy makers
would be walking a "fine line" in deciding whether to cut
interest rates any further given the risks of igniting a
debt-fuelled boom in consumption that could end badly.
 
    New Motor Vehicles data for April will be released by the
Australian Bureau of Statistics at 11:30 am (0130GMT).
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6.8 points
or 0.1 percent to 5,767.2 in early trade.
    
For a summary of overnight action across global markets, double
click on 
       
For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by Richard Pullin)

